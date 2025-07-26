Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 3719.00 croreNet profit of Tata Chemicals rose 68.00% to Rs 252.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 3719.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3789.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3719.003789.00 -2 OPM %17.4515.15 -PBDT640.00542.00 18 PBT360.00269.00 34 NP252.00150.00 68
