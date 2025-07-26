SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 4876.92 croreNet profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services declined 6.47% to Rs 555.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 594.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 4876.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4358.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4876.924358.64 12 OPM %29.4834.22 -PBDT783.39848.54 -8 PBT748.36799.17 -6 NP555.96594.45 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content