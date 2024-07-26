Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 818.13 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 15.84% to Rs 184.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 818.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 765.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales818.13765.60 7 OPM %25.8432.23 -PBDT270.46310.45 -13 PBT249.07290.98 -14 NP184.05218.70 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Apple announces cuts in iPhone prices after Budget move on customs duty

Vegan Tuna to Daal-roti: Indian athletes' diet at Paris Olympics 2024

India to get 12 new industrial cities; DPIIT to approach Union Cabinet

Five entities enter test phase for fifth cohort of RBI's regulatory sandbox

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric IPO likely to open on August 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon