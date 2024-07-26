Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 818.13 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 15.84% to Rs 184.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 818.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 765.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.818.13765.6025.8432.23270.46310.45249.07290.98184.05218.70