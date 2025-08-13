Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 75.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India declined 75.93% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.360.60 -40 OPM %-116.67-53.33 -PBDT0.471.42 -67 PBT0.371.32 -72 NP0.261.08 -76
