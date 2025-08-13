ICDS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.08% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of ICDS rose 100.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.08% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.770.52 48 OPM %48.0525.00 -PBDT1.620.82 98 PBT1.530.73 110 NP1.380.69 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content