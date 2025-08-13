Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 505.91 croreNet profit of Vadilal Industries declined 13.48% to Rs 66.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 505.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 464.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales505.91464.25 9 OPM %19.7224.42 -PBDT100.45113.99 -12 PBT88.73103.10 -14 NP66.9877.42 -13
