Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 134.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.38% to Rs 462.83 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 134.22% to Rs 35.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 462.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 461.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales462.83461.08 0 OPM %10.222.53 -PBDT53.8617.92 201 PBT47.6411.64 309 NP35.2515.05 134
