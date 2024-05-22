Business Standard
Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 251.28 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 32.35% to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 251.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 234.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.22% to Rs 342.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 988.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 916.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales251.28234.73 7 988.43916.95 8 OPM %61.4755.36 -57.9854.76 - PBDT171.35157.32 9 648.11566.55 14 PBT142.42129.75 10 532.51450.40 18 NP65.8497.32 -32 342.00313.14 9
First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

