Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 251.28 croreNet profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 32.35% to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 251.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 234.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.22% to Rs 342.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 988.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 916.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
