Mackinnon Mackenzie &amp; Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore
Net Loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.05 120 0.320.15 113 OPM %-45.45-2720.00 --281.25-486.67 - PBDT0.07-1.14 LP -0.65-0.44 -48 PBT0.07-1.14 LP -0.65-0.45 -44 NP-0.25-1.14 78 -30.97-0.45 -6782
First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

