Business Standard
Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore
Net loss of Kumbhat Financial Services reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 0.340.33 3 OPM %-2166.6755.56 --505.8833.33 - PBDT-1.950.05 PL -1.720.11 PL PBT-1.950.05 PL -1.720.11 PL NP-1.990.04 PL -1.790.10 PL
First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

