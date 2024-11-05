Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit declines 0.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 84.73 croreNet profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company declined 0.53% to Rs 41.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 84.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales84.7376.98 10 OPM %78.7383.83 -PBDT65.9667.01 -2 PBT56.7959.31 -4 NP41.6141.83 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content