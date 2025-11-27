Gujarat's Fisheries Boom: Export Surge, Coastal Expansion and Rs 1,622-Crore Modernisation Drive

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
With India's longest 2,340 km coastline, Gujarat has strengthened its position as the country's second-largest marine fish producer, achieving an average output of 8.56 lakh metric tonne over the past four years. The Dholai Port along the Ambika River in Navsari has become a major centre of this growth witnessing the arrival of hundreds of boats per day, reflecting the expanding scale of marine activity in the region.
The Gujarat government has further strengthened the sector by announcing a Rs 1,622 crore fisheries package aimed at boosting shrimp production, cold storage capacity, cage culture and by-product processing units. These initiatives are designed to modernise marine infrastructure and enhance the value chain from catch to export.
