Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 95.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.35% to Rs 35.46 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 95.03% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.35% to Rs 35.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.