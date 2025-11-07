Saatvik Green Energy standalone net profit declines 79.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 555.21 croreNet profit of Saatvik Green Energy declined 79.68% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 555.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 589.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales555.21589.94 -6 OPM %-0.621.30 -PBDT8.6124.13 -64 PBT5.4821.34 -74 NP3.4416.93 -80
