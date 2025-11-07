Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 25.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 6303.50 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 25.98% to Rs 477.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 378.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 6303.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5589.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6303.505589.30 13 OPM %14.9314.59 -PBDT892.50741.90 20 PBT674.70557.40 21 NP477.20378.80 26
