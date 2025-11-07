Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 103.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 2100.00 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries rose 103.85% to Rs 106.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 2100.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1628.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2100.001628.00 29 OPM %13.8612.10 -PBDT191.00140.00 36 PBT71.0032.00 122 NP106.0052.00 104
