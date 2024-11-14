GVK Power & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1066.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 390.87 croreNet profit of GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 1066.46% to Rs 722.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 390.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 379.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales390.87379.63 3 OPM %92.4191.58 -PBDT272.95228.88 19 PBT216.39171.27 26 NP722.0461.90 1066
