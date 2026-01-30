Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Of Rs 2.75 per share

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29 January 2026, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity Share (i.e. 2.75%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

