Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend
Of Rs 5.4 per shareBrookfield India Real Estate Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29 January 2026, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 5.4 per equity Share (i.e. 1.9636%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST