Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 157.30 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 10.55% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 157.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales157.30154.07 2 OPM %32.8926.31 -PBDT45.7936.14 27 PBT35.2328.37 24 NP24.5222.18 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

KT Rama Rao, Rama Rao

KTR named in police remand report over Vikarabad collector attack in T'gana

PremiumVedanta

Vedanta slumps 15% from Sept 30 peak: Blip or a bearish turn for stock?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Varun Beverages up 5% on launching QIP, to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon