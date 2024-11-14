Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 157.30 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 10.55% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 157.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales157.30154.07 2 OPM %32.8926.31 -PBDT45.7936.14 27 PBT35.2328.37 24 NP24.5222.18 11
