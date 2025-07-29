Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit declines 97.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 1119.74 croreNet profit of Strides Pharma Science declined 97.03% to Rs 99.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3351.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 1119.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1054.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1119.741054.34 6 OPM %19.4817.87 -PBDT179.30128.64 39 PBT130.4182.12 59 NP99.613351.47 -97
