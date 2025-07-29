Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 5.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 7017.37 croreNet profit of Varun Beverages rose 5.14% to Rs 1317.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1252.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 7017.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7196.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7017.377196.86 -2 OPM %28.4727.66 -PBDT2038.201905.55 7 PBT1732.041663.07 4 NP1317.021252.60 5
