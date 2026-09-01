Tuesday, September 01, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to buyNPS Rules ChangedNepal Floods UpdatesDelhi SIR 2026 draftIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSymbiotec Pharmalab ShareMilky Mist ShareSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Alok Industries Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, EPL Ltd and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2026.

Alok Industries Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, EPL Ltd and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2026.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.27% to Rs 365.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Alok Industries Ltd lost 8.24% to Rs 7.79. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd crashed 7.97% to Rs 431.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex extends losses to 2nd day, falls 13 pts; Nifty settles at 24,056

Nepal Flood, Flood

Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 987, nearly 3,900 still missing

Niifl

CPP Investments commits up to ₹2,070 crore to NIIF Infrastructure Fund II

real estate developers, Realty sector

Lloyds Realty plans ₹1,935 crore redevelopment project in Goregaon

Delhi SIR 2026 Draft: Constituency-wise Electors Not Included

Delhi SIR 2026 draft: 13 constituencies had over 40% electors not included

EPL Ltd plummeted 7.72% to Rs 241.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd fell 7.52% to Rs 3363.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20121 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; auto share decline

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; auto share decline

Religare Enterprises rises as Ashish Dhawan raises stake further

Religare Enterprises rises as Ashish Dhawan raises stake further

Sensex, Nifty turn red; European markets open near flatline

Sensex, Nifty turn red; European markets open near flatline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 3:31 PM IST