Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 2.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 351.97 croreNet profit of Happy Forgings rose 2.81% to Rs 67.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 351.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 267.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1408.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1358.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales351.97343.34 3 1408.891358.24 4 OPM %29.0628.29 -28.8728.53 - PBDT109.85103.47 6 436.61389.12 12 PBT89.5687.46 2 359.55324.39 11 NP67.6365.78 3 267.44242.98 10
