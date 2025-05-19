Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 1045.83 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 34.95% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 1045.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 878.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.60% to Rs 90.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 4014.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3301.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1045.83878.03 19 4014.833301.69 22 OPM %5.654.92 -4.654.64 - PBDT45.6834.03 34 140.00116.20 20 PBT39.5729.36 35 120.3798.80 22 NP29.5821.92 35 90.0472.85 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

