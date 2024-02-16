Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Happy Forgings secures order worth Rs 400 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Happy Forgings announced that it has bagged an order for supply of fully machined components for SUVs for an amount of approximately Rs 400 crore.
The order is received from a large Indian automobile manufacturer of a diverse range of passenger vehicles, including SUVs.
This order constitutes manufacturing and supply of fully machined components for the SUV segment. The total size of the order is worth Rs 60-70 crore p.a. and Rs 400 crore for a period of 6 years starting from 1 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With this order, the company will establish its presence in the passenger vehicles segment as it aims to diversify the sectoral revenue mix further both in domestic as well as exports markets.
Ashish Garg, managing director said, The expansion into the passenger vehicles segment not only broadens Happy Forgings' market reach but also enhances its sectoral revenue mix, thereby reducing dependency on any single market segment.
Looking ahead, the company anticipates that the passenger vehicles segment will make a meaningful contribution of upto 8-10% of the total revenues in the future.
Happy Forgings is principally engaged in the manufacturing of forgings and related components.
Happy Forgings reported 39.2% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 57.90 crore on 16.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 341.99 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.48% to currently trade at Rs 971.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Happy Forgings standalone net profit rises 39.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty scales above 22,000; auto shares in demand

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

NSE SME Polysil Irrigation Systems is a damp squib on debut

RBI Governor calls for a focused effort to enhance green capital flows to EMEs

Natco Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Central banks need to be proactive to better serve objectives of price and financial stability in uncertain world says RBI Governor

M&amp;M soars after signing signing supply agreement with Volkswagen

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon