Natco Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, NIIT Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2024.
Natco Pharma Ltd surged 14.22% to Rs 1013 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77154 shares in the past one month.
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd soared 13.49% to Rs 103.76. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.4 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rain Industries Ltd spiked 12.68% to Rs 203.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
NIIT Ltd spurt 10.52% to Rs 136. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd gained 9.66% to Rs 23.62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 272.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

