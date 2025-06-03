Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haria Apparels standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Haria Apparels standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Haria Apparels rose 240.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.62% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

E I T A India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

E I T A India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RKB Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RKB Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Procal Electronics India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Procal Electronics India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Deepak Builders rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 143-cr unity mall project

Deepak Builders rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 143-cr unity mall project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon