Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit declines 98.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.33% to Rs 0.72 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 21.41% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 174.88% to Rs 148.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers declined 98.92% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 95.33% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.