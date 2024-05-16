Business Standard
India Motor Parts &amp; Accessories consolidated net profit declines 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 5.13% to Rs 178.56 crore
Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 22.06% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 178.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.62% to Rs 73.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 741.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 725.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales178.56169.84 5 741.16725.92 2 OPM %8.2911.17 -7.688.83 - PBDT24.9433.51 -26 92.2094.64 -3 PBT24.6333.26 -26 91.0293.72 -3 NP19.8225.43 -22 73.9275.14 -2
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

