Sales rise 5.13% to Rs 178.56 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 1.62% to Rs 73.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 741.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 725.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 22.06% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 178.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.178.56169.84741.16725.928.2911.177.688.8324.9433.5192.2094.6424.6333.2691.0293.7219.8225.4373.9275.14