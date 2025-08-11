Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 38.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.12% to Rs 370.92 croreNet profit of Satia Industries declined 38.11% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 370.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 399.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales370.92399.37 -7 OPM %17.0527.72 -PBDT64.37107.86 -40 PBT30.7969.34 -56 NP31.6051.06 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content