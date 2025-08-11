Daulat Securities standalone net profit declines 65.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.35% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of Daulat Securities declined 65.07% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 61.35% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.554.01 -61 OPM %80.6591.52 -PBDT1.313.75 -65 PBT1.313.75 -65 NP1.313.75 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content