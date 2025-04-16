Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 48.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.37% to Rs 1893.99 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 48.66% to Rs 501.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 337.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.37% to Rs 1893.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1339.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.62% to Rs 1698.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1252.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.24% to Rs 6685.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4871.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1893.991339.78 41 6685.144871.16 37 OPM %91.5499.69 -93.81100.15 - PBDT640.52488.79 31 2142.411715.60 25 PBT629.73479.68 31 2103.541685.25 25 NP501.55337.39 49 1698.341252.24 36
