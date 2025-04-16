Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 croreNet loss of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.16% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 0.950.94 1 OPM %-109.0966.67 -30.5379.79 - PBDT-0.240.14 PL 0.290.75 -61 PBT-0.240.14 PL 0.290.75 -61 NP-0.320.10 PL 0.121.22 -90
