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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for fifth session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 10.47, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.33% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% fall in NIFTY and a 8.26% fall in the Nifty Media.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 10.47, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 4.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1310.9, up 3.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

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