Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable gains after acquiring remaining stake in Hathway Nanded

Hathway Cable gains after acquiring remaining stake in Hathway Nanded

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom added 2.88% to Rs 17.50 after the company acquired the balance 61.15% equity stake in Hathway Cable MCN Nanded (Hathway Nanded), a subsidiary of the company.

Hathway Nanded, incorporated in India on 11 March 2008, is engaged in Cable TV Business and has presence in Nanded, Maharashtra. It turnover was Rs 5.58 crore in FY24.

The company will acquire 20,54,832 equity shares from the existing shareholders of Hathway Nanded (including Hathway MCN, a subsidiary of the company) for aggregate cash consideration of Rs 11.

The acquisition of equity shares is for consolidation of business operations. Post-acquisition, Hathway Nanded has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company

 

One of the transferors (out of eleven transferors), i.e., Hathway MCN, is a related party of the company and the acquisition is on arms length basis. None of the companys promoter / promoter group / other group companies have any interest in the above transaction.

Hathway Cable & Datacom is one of the largest multiple-system operator (MSO) and cable broadband service providers in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28.61% to Rs 25.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.06 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 5.98% YoY to Rs 512.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 483.79 crore in Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 700 pts; Nifty below 24,100; IT index slips 2%

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister today

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP today

LIC

LIC in talks to acquire 50% stake in ManipalCigna Health Insurance

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon