Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit declines 73.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.16% to Rs 165.34 croreNet profit of Sindhu Trade Links declined 73.72% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 70.16% to Rs 165.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 554.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales165.34554.10 -70 OPM %8.0025.29 -PBDT26.10115.46 -77 PBT22.73101.75 -78 NP18.7971.50 -74
