Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 7.39 croreNet profit of Raideep Industries rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.396.09 21 OPM %-0.95-1.64 -PBDT0.060.09 -33 PBT0.050.08 -38 NP0.310.25 24
