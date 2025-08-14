Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 64.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.75% to Rs 82.03 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas declined 64.49% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 82.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales82.03113.54 -28 OPM %-0.113.31 -PBDT2.444.52 -46 PBT1.883.93 -52 NP1.634.59 -64
