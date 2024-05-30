Business Standard
Gian Lifecare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 196.77% to Rs 4.60 crore
Net profit of Gian Lifecare reported to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 196.77% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 291.51% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.601.55 197 13.1211.92 10 OPM %66.30-49.68 -46.2715.35 - PBDT3.13-0.69 LP 6.282.09 200 PBT3.02-0.82 LP 5.751.59 262 NP2.13-0.95 LP 4.151.06 292
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

