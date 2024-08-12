HB Portfolio consolidated net profit rises 250.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.41% to Rs 8.75 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of HB Portfolio rose 250.51% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.41% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.754.8554.9732.784.891.784.721.673.470.99