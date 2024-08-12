Khandwala Securities consolidated net profit rises 242.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 2.52 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Khandwala Securities rose 242.86% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.521.9321.8310.360.560.190.470.140.480.14