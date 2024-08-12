Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 59.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 1362.60 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma rose 59.05% to Rs 668.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 420.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 1362.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1140.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1362.601140.5059.0646.30847.70543.50803.60500.00668.50420.30