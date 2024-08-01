Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 571.29 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 17.66% to Rs 65.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 571.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 538.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales571.29538.61 6 OPM %15.6116.15 -PBDT101.0995.55 6 PBT80.0077.15 4 NP65.2355.44 18
