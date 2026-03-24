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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 2.11%

HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 2.11%

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1387.2, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.63% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% drop in NIFTY and a 20.96% drop in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1387.2, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.14% on the day, quoting at 22993.4. The Sensex is at 74262.23, up 2.15%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 0.65% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29147.05, up 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1385.1, up 2.73% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 14.63% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% drop in NIFTY and a 20.96% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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