Infosys Ltd rises for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1288.8, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.86% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% slide in NIFTY and a 20.96% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1288.8, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.14% on the day, quoting at 22993.4. The Sensex is at 74262.23, up 2.15%. Infosys Ltd has slipped around 0.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29147.05, up 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1279.3, up 2.56% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 20.86% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% slide in NIFTY and a 20.96% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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