Persistent Systems Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4881.8, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% drop in NIFTY and a 20.96% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4881.8, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.14% on the day, quoting at 22993.4. The Sensex is at 74262.23, up 2.15%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 3.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29147.05, up 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4842.1, up 3.79% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 12.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% drop in NIFTY and a 20.96% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 47.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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