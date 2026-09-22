HCL Technologies wins IT transformation deal from M Group
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been selected by M Group, the leading essential infrastructure services provider in the UK and Ireland, to modernize and transform IT operations across its 200-plus locations. Through AI-led managed services spanning infrastructure and end-user operations, HCLTech will deploy its AI Force service transformation platform to streamline M Group's IT landscape, strengthen resilience and build a scalable digital foundation for growth. The program will also accelerate broader digital transformation across M Group's water, energy, technology and communications, transport, and defense, industrial and public sector business lines.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:50 PM IST