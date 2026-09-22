Rites updates on work order from South Central Railway

Project cost revised upwards to Rs 154.66 cr

Rites announced an update on the work order received on 21 September 2026 from South Central Railway for providing project management consultancy service for railways electrification of Bidar-Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) (110 RKM), on Cost Plus turnkey basis. As per the update, the revised project cost is Rs 154.66 crore excluding GST (original cost was Rs 97.96 crore).