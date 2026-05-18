HDFC AMC drops after cyber-security incident disclosure

HDFC Asset Management Company declined 3.29% to Rs 2,614.80 after the company disclosed a cyber-security incident involving certain portions of its IT infrastructure.

In an exchange filing, the company said it received a communication from an anonymous source on 16 May 2026 claiming access to parts of its IT systems.

HDFC AMC said it immediately activated containment and incident response protocols and appointed a specialist firm to assess the potential impact of the incident.

The company added that the assessment is still ongoing. However, based on the initial review, the incident is unlikely to affect business continuity and there appears to be no material impact on operations.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

The company reported a 2.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 623.29 crore despite 16.56% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,050.48 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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